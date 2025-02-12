GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

GDS stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $27,212,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $26,572,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

