GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDS
GDS Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $27,212,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $26,572,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GDS
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.