Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.21 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($0.95). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.94), with a volume of 752,421 shares changing hands.

Foresight Solar Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £432.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,810.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.58.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Foresight Solar

About Foresight Solar

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 18,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £15,039.27 ($18,726.52). Also, insider Tony Roper acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($15,128.88). Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

