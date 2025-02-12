Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.21 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($0.95). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.94), with a volume of 752,421 shares changing hands.
Foresight Solar Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £432.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,810.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.58.
Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
