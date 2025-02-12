Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 277,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

