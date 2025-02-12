Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $455.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of -228.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.