Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $949.86 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

