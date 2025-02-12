Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,966,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 667,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

