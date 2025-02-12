Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 960,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

