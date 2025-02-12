Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,457,000 after buying an additional 2,248,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.