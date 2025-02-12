Insider Selling: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells 666,000 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 666,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$121,212.00.

On Friday, February 7th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 422,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$72,584.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 250,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$46,342.50.

On Monday, January 20th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 130,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$22,750.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 140,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$24,587.50.

On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00.

On Friday, January 10th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$182,500.00.

Black Iron Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BKI opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Black Iron Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

