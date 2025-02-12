Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Akshay Ladwa Sells 10,253 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $16,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,447,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,652.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akshay Ladwa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Akshay Ladwa sold 4,762 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,333.52.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 95.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 225.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

