Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Akshay Ladwa Sells 10,253 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $16,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,447,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,652.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Akshay Ladwa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Akshay Ladwa sold 4,762 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,333.52.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Vault
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 95.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 225.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.