Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50.

On Friday, November 29th, Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $555.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.