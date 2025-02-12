Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 48.1% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 372,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 76.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.