Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,028.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $258.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $259.46. The firm has a market cap of $295.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

