Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,008.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,032.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

