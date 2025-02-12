Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at B. Riley

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of ON stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

