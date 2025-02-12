Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,231 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,231 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $32,859.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,308,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,822,133.37. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

