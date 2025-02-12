Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 8,683 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $822.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

