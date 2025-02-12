Savant Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $319.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -352.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

