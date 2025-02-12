Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,700,000 after buying an additional 36,054 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.88.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.93 and its 200-day moving average is $258.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

