Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($14.01) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.01), with a volume of 4399998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,104 ($13.75).

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,291.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.79.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

