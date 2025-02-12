Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 969 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,218,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 186,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $10,097,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $5,632,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NHI opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

