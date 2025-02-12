Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading Up 11.7% – What’s Next?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 8,600,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,056,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.56. The stock has a market cap of £22.42 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts predict that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,139,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £45,560 ($56,730.17). Corporate insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
