Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 432196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.