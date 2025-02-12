UBS Group Begins Coverage on ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock.

ECARX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $706.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.31. ECARX has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECARX stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

