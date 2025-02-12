Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

LUNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,632 shares of company stock worth $12,947,078. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 222,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNR opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

