Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 602043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

