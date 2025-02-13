Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

