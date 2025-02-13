Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.