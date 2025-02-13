Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Carriage Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

