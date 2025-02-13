Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 92.2% in January

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

ATXI stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.07 and a beta of -0.28. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

