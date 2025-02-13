Stifel Nicolaus Increases Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $36.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

