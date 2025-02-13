Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $212.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

