Clarity Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the period. CleanSpark comprises about 1.0% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after buying an additional 549,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,073,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after acquiring an additional 261,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,940,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

