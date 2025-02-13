Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NOW stock opened at $981.42 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,078.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $1,911,751.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,026.71. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,224 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,525. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

