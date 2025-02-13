DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.400 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DD opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $90.06.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
