DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.400 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DD opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

