Head-To-Head Survey: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) & Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 7.32% 7.67% 6.34% Dassault Systèmes 19.29% 18.50% 10.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CoreCard and Dassault Systèmes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $56.00 million 3.26 $3.39 million $0.49 47.16 Dassault Systèmes $6.72 billion 8.32 $1.14 billion $0.98 42.66

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCard and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dassault Systèmes 0 0 0 0 0.00

CoreCard presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.09%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats CoreCard on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

