G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 160,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

