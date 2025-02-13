403,698 Shares in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Purchased by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. NextCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

