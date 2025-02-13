G&S Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,272,000 after purchasing an additional 581,103 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 935,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000,000 after buying an additional 277,295 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7,564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 248,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 245,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

