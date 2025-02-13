G&S Capital LLC Purchases 8,512 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

