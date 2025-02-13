Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,065 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

