KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $161.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE KKR opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,910,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.