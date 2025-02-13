C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EWN stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $273.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

