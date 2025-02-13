Leerink Partnrs Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for UTHR

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.77. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.21 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.08.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $370.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.32. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $211.61 and a 52-week high of $417.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,950.62. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,864 shares of company stock valued at $44,516,965. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

