Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

