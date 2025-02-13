Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $143.98 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

