MontVue Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,716 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 234,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,363,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBND opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.