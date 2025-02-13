Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $171.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

