Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $466.66 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

