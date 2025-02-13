Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Decreases By 90.2%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.44. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 250.03%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.