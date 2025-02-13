Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.
iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
